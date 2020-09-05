Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Moradabad Development Authority on Friday demolished illegal structures in Majhola, that was being built by a property dealer without getting the layout plan of the building passed by concerned authorities.

The illegal construction was demolished by the JCB machine. Around four to five officials of the Moradabad Development Authority were present at the site.

"One property dealer on 20 hectares of land carried out construction without getting the layout passed. He was also allowed to put forth his views but his reply was found unsatisfactory. After which, his illegal construction over the plot was removed by the officials. The defaulter has been warned not to carry out illegal construction activity again," said Sarvesh Gupta, Moradabad Development Authority official while speaking to ANI.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

