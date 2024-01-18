Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday convicted and sentenced two accused to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a fake currency seizure case of 2019.

Both accused Phulchand and Aminul Islam have also been imposed fine in the case.

Earlier, a juvenile accused in the case had already been sentenced in January 2020 to two years, 1 month and 10 days imprisonment by the Juvenile Justice Board, Lucknow.

The case pertains to the recovery and seizure of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), by ATS UP on November 25, 2019.

ATS had seized notes in the denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 from the accused near the Lucknow-Sitapur highway.

Later, the case was transferred to NIA. (ANI)

