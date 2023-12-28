Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra on Thursday took stock of the ongoing construction work in the Ram Janmabhoomi Path and the complex along with the top official of the district.

"The work is not being done hastily, rather it is being done qualitatively by investing enough time into it," Misra said while speaking to ANI.

"The construction work has been categorised into three phases. The first phase will be completed by December 2023, the second phase, when the construction of the temple will be completed, will be carried out in January and the third phase includes the construction work in the complex," he added.

Meanwhile, Misra instructed the officials to complete the work of security equipment being installed along with the 'welcome gate' and canopy on Janmabhoomi Path under any circumstances by December.

Boom barriers, bollards, and CCTV cameras are among the security equipment that will be installed in all the entrances of Ram Janmobhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya for the January 22 event, an official said on Thursday.

Boom barriers, also known as tyre killers, are devices that prevent unauthorised vehicles from entering a property. They can be used to block roadways and entrances to hotels and offices.

The General Manager of Uttar Pradesh Government Construction Corporation, CK Srivastava, said that the equipment would help to foil any intruding attempt during the grand event, which would be attended by lakhs of people, including VVIPs and many prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"For the security of the temple of Lord Ram Lalla, we have installed many types of security equipment. An under-vehicle scanner has been installed on the road. As soon as any vehicle on the road passes over Janmabhoomi Path, the vehicle will be immediately scanned from inside. If it is carrying any item not allowed inside, then the vehicle will be stopped," he said.

Speaking about the CCTV cameras, he said, "CCTVs have been mounted everywhere. And a command control centre has been made in yellow zones and red zones, which store the feed of all the cameras in the entire city."

"We have the feed of the past 90 days recorded in the city," he added.

As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting on January 16.

On January 16, the host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will conduct the atonement ceremony. The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and offering to cows will be held on the banks of the Saryu River.

Following that, on January 17, a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla) will reach Ayodhya. Devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash will be reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

On January 18, formal rituals will kick off with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu Puja.

On January 19, the holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (holy ritual surrounding the fire).

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals will take place.

On January 21, the Ram Lalla idol will be bathed in 125 urns and will finally be laid to rest. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon. (ANI)

