Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): As the construction of the police post near Jama Masjid in Sambhal continues, District Magistrate (DM) Rajender Pensiya informed that the administration has received some documents raising objections to the ongoing construction.

However, "no rationality" was found in them upon examination.

Additionally, only one person has approached the administration in person so far, and if others do so, the necessary action will be taken.

Notably, the police post is being constructed in response to recent unrest and to enhance security and improve surveillance.

"The Satyavrat Police Chowki is under construction. We have received some documents but they are not registered. Secondly, no one has presented themselves in front of us. We examined the documents and we did not find any rationality in them. If someone comes to us, we will take the required legal action...," said the DM while speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sambhal, Shrish Chandra, stated that the construction work of the police post is progressing rapidly and will be completed in a few days.

Speaking to ANI, ASP Chandra said, "The construction of the post is currently in progress. It will be established as soon as possible. So that the force staying here can stay comfortably.(ANI)

