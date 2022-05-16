Siddharthnagar (UP), May 16 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the death of a 50-year-old woman in a clash between villagers and a police team during a raid by it in a cow slaughter case in a village here.

According to Siddharthnagar Superintendent of Police Yesh Veer Singh, police arrested Jitendra Yadav who would extort money from those involved in cow slaughter.

“We have also recovered a countrymade pistol of 0.315 bore from Yadav's possession. A shell of fired cartridge was also found in the pistol,” Singh said.

"Family members of the deceased woman found a bullet of the same bore from the incident spot. It is likely that the bullet was fired by Yadav and it killed the woman," the SP said.

The family members of the deceased, Roshni, had alleged that she was shot at by the police during the raid on Saturday night in Islamnagar village.

However, the district police chief asserted that no firing was done by the police side and the fact would be further examined in the investigation.

The SP said that the raid was headed by station house officer of Siddharthnagar police station. "The raid was made on an intelligence input of cow slaughter in Islamnagar village around 10:20 pm. Seven history sheeters involved in cow slaughter live in the village. Seven cases of cow slaughter against 16 people of the area have been lodged in the past."

As per a press statement issued by the police, some angry villagers of Islamnagar opposed the searches and questioning being done by the police team during the raid.

"Following strong opposition from villagers, the police team began returning from the village. Moments later Jitendra Yadav fired a bullet towards the crowd that hit the woman," said Singh.

Interestingly, the police have sought further consultation from a medical board after the death by gunshot wound was ruled out in the post-mortem examination of the deceased woman on Sunday.

Two FIRs have been lodged in connection with the incident. The first FIR of murder was registered against unknown police personnel of Siddharthnagar police station on the complaint of the deceased's relatives.

The police have also booked some unknown villagers on charges of rioting and obstructing government officials from discharging their duty during the raid in the cow slaughter case in Islamnagar village of the district.

The SP said that the situation in the village is under control and a police picket has been set up there to ensure law and order.

