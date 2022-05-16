Ludhiana, May 16: In yet another incident of crimes against minors, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour for over 3 months in Gopal Nagar. The accused was arrested on Saturday from his house in GK Estate, the Tribune reported.

As per the report, the accused was identified as Mohit Kumar. The victim, in her complaint, alleged that the accused used to come to her house when she was alone and used to force himself on her by threatening her. This episode continued for 3 months. The accused further threatened to kill her if she shared the incident with anyone, the victim added. Noida Shocker: 80-Year-Old Artist Arrested For ‘Digitally Raping’ Minor Over 7 Years.

The accused has been booked under sections 376, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2022 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).