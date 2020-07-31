Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31(ANI): A plantation drive, which was carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department in eight districts, entered the Guinness World Records on Friday.

The record was for the most species planted simultaneously in 240 locations within an hour, said a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office.

The plantation drive took place on July 28 in Sitapur, Barabanki, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Chitrakoot, Banda and Meerut. (ANI)

