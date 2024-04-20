Ballia (UP), Apr 19 (PTI) A police constable was on Friday booked for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage in Ballia district, officials said.

Deepak Shah is a resident of Revati town in Ballia and is posted as a police constable in Varanasi.

In her police complaint, the woman alleged that Shah raped her on several occasions since 2018 on the pretext of marriage but was now refusing to tie the knot with her.

A case was registered against Shah under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

