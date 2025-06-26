Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Uttar Police has seized 275 kilograms of ganja worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore from a container truck on the highway in Mathura and arrested one person in connection with the case, officials said.

The accused, identified as Harish, is a resident of Hathras district.

According to Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Circle Officer Umesh Chand Panwar, the consignment of ganja was being transported from Odisha.

He added that the accused used to procure ganja from Odisha and sell it at desired rates in the region.

Speaking to ANI, Umesh Chand Panwar said, "Today, a vehicle carrying 275 kg of ganja from Odisha was seized. The driver's name is Harish, and he hails from Hathras. He has been arreste,d and he has been involved in this work for a long time. He used to bring ganja from Odisha and sell it here at desired rates. His forward and backward links are also under investigation... The seized ganja can be worth Rs 1.5 crore in the market... The delivery is mostly on demand; people ask him for ganja, and he brings it to them."

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

