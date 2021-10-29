Muzaffarnagar, Oct 29 (PTI) A police sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has been booked for allegedly getting the job on forged documents, officials said Friday.

Videsh Kumar who has been in the service for 10 years was currently posted at Budhana Police Station in the district, Circle Officer Sharad Chand Sharma said.

According to a complaint, Kumar got the job in the police department by falsely declaring that he belonged to the scheduled caste category while he was in the backward classes category.

The complaint also alleged that he claimed his native place to be Bulandshahr while he was from Aligarh, the CO said.

He said the allegations were found to be true during a probe, and a case was registered against Kumar on Thursday at Civil Line Police Station.

