Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Taking a potshot at previous governments in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the dynasts want poor to be always at their feet and keep revolving around them, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cares for the poor.

He was addressing a public rally at Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.

"Dynasts want the poor to be always at their feet and keep revolving around them. We care for the poor and we are working to bring down the problems of their lives," said PM Modi while addressing the audience.

Prime Minister said that the poor of UP is standing with the BJP and blessing them in all phases of the polls.

PM Modi remarked that previous governments had closed their eyes shut from the needs and problems of the women in the state.

"If they had even a little empathy, would they have given the freedom to goons who used to molest our school-going daughters? Today goons know that if they cross boundaries, strict action will be taken," he added.

PM Modi also said that the development of the people of Uttar Pradesh gives speed to the development of India.

"The ability of the people of UP enhances the ability of the people of India. But for several decades in UP, the dynasty-oriented governments did not do justice to the ability of UP," added Prime Minister.

He highlighted that the ongoing elections in the state are not only essential for the development of UP but also the country while pointing out that the state makes up seven per cent of the country in terms of area, but accounts for 16 per cent of the population.

Polling for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 59 constituencies at 7 AM on Wednesday.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders.

The fate of 624 candidates will be sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) today. The 59 Assembly seats are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Poling for the fourth phase is underway today. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

