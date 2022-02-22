Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Slamming Samajwadi Party over law and order situation in the state and riots during its rule, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday referred to mention of 'Lankesh' in Ramayana and said the main opposition party in the state "should be called dangesh".

Addressing a poll rally in Bahraich, Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of "shielding mafias and terrorists".

"Now UP doesn't see riots and curfews. They (SP) imposed curfews, but we take out Kanwar Yatra. You must have heard of 'Lankesh' in Ramayana, similarly SP should be called 'dangesh'," the Chief Minister said.

Referring to actions taken by his government to vacate illegally occupied land and properties, the Chief Minister said "a strong government holds the stick of development in one hand and that of the bulldozer in the other."

"BJP's double engine government has given a strong and stable government to UP. Last government by SP was lacking in this," he added.

Taking a dig at opposition parties, he said they didn't allow smooth electricity transmission during their rule "because thieves like darkness".

"This doesn't happen now, people are free from that fear," he said.

Three of the seven-phased polling has been held in Uttar Pradesh. The polling for the remaining phases will be held on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

