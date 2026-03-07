VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7: Asian International Public School, a pioneer CBSE institution in Bengaluru renowned for its holistic approach to education, proudly celebrates its 12th year of academic excellence with the "AIPS World Records Festival 2026." The landmark event features students attempting three team records, certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, and Indian Book of Records, along with 14 individual records consecutively, certified by Elite World Records and Indian Book of Records. Marking a remarkable large-scale academic and cultural achievements, Asian International Public School successfully conducted the record-setting events between January 27 and January 29, 2026, reflecting the institution's strong commitment to excellence, teamwork, innovation, and holistic education.

The first major feat was the Longest Readathon Relay by a Team, conducted continuously on January 27 and 28, 2026. The event recorded an uninterrupted reading duration of 30 hours,

35 minutes, with 389 students from LKG to Grade X participating seamlessly. Each student read for a minimum of three minutes, selecting books and languages of their choice. The relay demonstrated extraordinary reading endurance, coordination, and a deep-rooted culture of literacy, earning widespread appreciation from educators, parents, and the local community.

On January 27, 2026, the school also hosted "Most Participants Writing Mathematical Tables Simultaneously at a Single Venue." 395 students from Grade I to Grade X took part without interruption, each writing a distinct and non-repetitive mathematical table. The exercise covered a broad spectrum of concepts, including addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, squares, cubes, number patterns, fractions, decimals, prime numbers, factors, and more, showcasing strong numerical proficiency and academic discipline.

Culminating the celebrations, "Most Participants in a Flash Mob Simultaneously at Multiple Venues in 60 minutes" was held on January 29, 2026. A total of 489 participants performed in perfect synchronization across 12 venues in Bengaluru, reflecting meticulous planning, vibrant energy, and exceptional teamwork. Together, these achievements underscore the school's dedication to nurturing well-rounded, confident, and collaborative learners.

Kartheesh Yarlagadda, a Grade IV student, set a remarkable record by recalling and reciting 205 Hindu mythology characters with detailed descriptions within just 20 minutes, demonstrating outstanding memory, clarity of expression, and deep cultural knowledge.

Lohith V, a Grade II student, created a remarkable milestone by answering 499 General Knowledge questions within just 20 minutes, showcasing exceptional presence of mind, quick recall, and impressive subject awareness.

Rakshith N D, a Grade V student, set an impressive record by accurately reciting 485 abbreviations within 20 minutes, demonstrating exceptional memory power, sharp recall ability, and strong academic aptitude.

Veera Kempe Gowda, a Grade I student, achieved a notable record by completing 50 dot-to-dot drawings in 30 Minutes 14 Seconds, displaying excellent hand-eye coordination, focus, and artistic precision.

Yadira D, a Grade III student, set an outstanding record by solving 286 three-digit by single-digit mental arithmetic division problems within just 10 minutes, demonstrating exceptional numerical skills, speed, and concentration.

Dishanth P Gowda, a Grade I student, set an impressive record by performing the 366 jumping jacks within 5 minutes, showcasing remarkable stamina, coordination, and physical agility at a very young age.

Gagan R, a Grade II student, achieved a notable record by performing 100 straight punches in the 44 seconds, demonstrating excellent speed, strength, coordination, and disciplined technique.

Dheera Gowda, a UKG student, set a remarkable record by recalling and reciting 218 learning facts from different fields, upon prompt within just 5 minutes, demonstrating exceptional memory, attentiveness, and cognitive development.

Aniketh Samarth C, a Grade IV student, achieved an impressive record by performing 50 cartwheels in 52 seconds, showcasing exceptional agility, balance, flexibility, and physical endurance.

Sharika N, a Grade VI student, set an outstanding record by answering 379 distinct and unique antonyms within 10 minutes, demonstrating exceptional vocabulary, quick thinking, and strong language proficiency.

Preksha M S, a Grade VIII student, achieved a remarkable record by solving 50 math puzzles in 15 Minutes 57 Seconds, showcasing exceptional logical reasoning, problem-solving skills, and mathematical aptitude.

Vaibhav Sai Gowda, a Grade III student, set an impressive record by covering 34.33 Kilometres the longest distance in cycling within 2 hours, demonstrating remarkable endurance, physical fitness, and determination.

Aaryan Amit Kulkarni, a Grade VII student, set an outstanding record by scoring 231 football goals into designated targets in 30 minutes, demonstrating excellent accuracy, control, and sportsmanship.

Shashank K, a Grade II student, achieved a commendable record by completing a 10-kilometer bicycle ride in 29 Minutes 44 Seconds, demonstrating remarkable stamina, speed, and determination.

The achievement of multiple student records at Asian International Public School was made possible by the strong support of its leadership team. Mahesh K (Chairman), Dimple R Gowda (Founder and Principal), Manjushri Anil Kumar (Vice Principal), and C Bindu Shree (Academic Advisor) guided and mentored students throughout the preparation and execution of the event. The teachers contributed with dedicated training, academic support, and encouragement, ensuring discipline and confidence among participants. The parents also played a vital role by motivating their children and reinforcing values of perseverance. Together, leaders, teachers, and parents created an inspiring environment that enabled students to achieve excellence.

