New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): With less than a month to go for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will visit Agra and Bareilly and hold a door-to-door campaign tomorrow.

Notably, this is the first visit of the BJP national president after the announcement of dates for the assembly polls by the Election Commission of India.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Horror: Woman Kills Husband, Carries Severed Head to Police Station in Chittoor.

According to a press release by the party, Nadda will hold various organisational meetings during his visit to both the cities of Uttar Pradesh.

Nadda will reach Agra at 10 am where he will offer prayers at Mahadev temple.

Also Read | Karnataka Records 47,754 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; 30,540 from Bengaluru Alone.

Thereafter, he will hold a meeting with the officials of 20 Legislative Assemblies of Firozabad, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri and Mathura region at around 10.50 am.

Nadda will thereafter reach Bareilly at around 2.30 pm where he is scheduled to hold a meeting with the officials of the three Legislative Assemblies of Bareilly at around 2.50 pm.

Nadda will also hold a door-to-door campaign in the city following the guidelines of the Election Commission of India at around 4.45 pm, said the release.

He will also hold a meeting with key social figures of the 9 legislative assemblies of Bareilly.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BJP released a list of 30-star campaigners for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Many star campaigners like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are on the list.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)