Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Monday released a list of 159 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, fielding party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal in Mainpuri district, jailed leader Azam Khan from Rampur and renominating party MLA Nahid Hasan from Kairana.

Former state minister Dharam Singh Saini, who crossed over to the SP a few days ago, has been named as the party's nominee from Nakur seat in Saharanpur district.

The Samajwadi Party had last week said that former Congress leader Imran Masood, who had also joined the SP, extended his support to Saini's candidature amid reports about his resentment over denial of ticket to him.

The party has fielded jailed leader Azam Khan from his traditional Rampur seat, while his son Abdullah Azam has been made the party candidate from Suar Tanda assembly seat.

Shivpal Yadav, who is the uncle of Akhilesh Yadav, has been declared as the party candidate from the family bastion of Jaswantnagar assembly constituency in Etawah district.

Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Karhal in Mainpuri district and Nahid Hasan from Kairana.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and the results will be announced on March 10. The state has 403 constituencies.

