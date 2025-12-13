Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Extensive preparations are underway in Prayagraj for the Magh Mela 2026, with the Uttar Pradesh administration anticipating a massive turnout of pilgrims and visitors.

According to Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal, the upcoming Magh Mela is expected to be larger in scale than previous years, with an estimated footfall of around 15 crore people.

Also Read | Parliament Attack Anniversary: Families Remember 2001 Attack Martyrs, Say 'We Are Proud of Their Sacrifice'.

The annual religious congregation will commence on January 3, 2026, and continue until February 15, coinciding with several auspicious bathing days, including Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya and Maha Shivaratri.

The Magh Mela is traditionally held at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, drawing lakhs of devotees daily who come to take a holy dip.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on December 14, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

Speaking to ANI, Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal said that the scale of the Magh Mela this year has been significantly expanded to accommodate the expected surge in pilgrims. "There is one more sector being built, while the number of pontoon bridges would be seven this time around. Appropriate contingency plans have been drafted according to the traffic estimates, similar to Kumbh Mela," she said.

Breaking down the estimate, she continued, "The expected number of pilgrims is high if we take current trends into account and combining that with the floating population, we have arrived at approximately 15 crore visitors in Magh Mela 2026."

She ended her statement by sharing the dates of major days in the upcoming Mela. "Makar Sakranti is falling on January 15, and Mauni Amavasya is on January 18, and with that, the Mela will end on February 15 with Maha Shivaratri.", she officially stated.

Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had also mentioned that the expected number of visitors would be somewhere around 12 to 15 crore. He spoke about how the preparations are being done with the high number of devotees in mind to ensure their safety. Adding to that, he stated that many Kalpvasis would visit in January for Paush Purnima, and around 20 to 25 lakhs of visitors stay for the entire 1.5 months to "snan" on the six important days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)