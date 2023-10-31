Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Yogi government, which signed MoUs worth more than Rs 38 lakh crore during the Global Investors Summit in February this year, is gearing up to bring the investments to the ground through the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC).

The Yogi government had set a target for all the departments for the Ground Breaking Ceremony, against which till now there are more than 8,000 projects worth about Rs 6.80 lakh crore absolutely ready to get off the ground through the GBC.

Of these, there are more than 6,000 projects for which MoUs have been signed, while about 2,000 are projects for which MoUs have not been signed.

Once the projects see the light of day, scores of youths of Uttar Pradesh will get employment.

It is noteworthy that the Yogi government has shortlisted about 8,000 MoUs for GBC, whose total investment potential is more than Rs 9 lakh crore. The Yogi government has so far signed more than 26,000 MoUs, through which investment of more than Rs 38 lakh crore will be made in Uttar Pradesh. It is likely to create more than one crore jobs in the state.

A total of 33 departments were given a target by the government to implement MoUs worth more than Rs 9 lakh crore. Out of these, alternative sources of energy received the highest number of 503 MoUs worth more than Rs 8 lakh crore of which projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore, are ready for launch during GBC.

The department was given a target of Rs 1.25 lakh crore for GBC, against which 111 projects worth Rs 1.04 lakh crore are set for implementation during GBC.

Thus, the department has achieved more than 83 per cent of the target given for GBC.

Similarly, UPSIDA has also prepared a MoU worth more than Rs 94,000 crore for launch during GBC.

UPSIDA had signed a total of 625 MoUs, whose investment potential is more than Rs 3.45 lakh crore. UPSIDA was given a target of Rs 2 lakh crore for GBC, of which more than 47 per cent has been achieved.

Similarly, the Noida Authority is also ready to make huge investments. It has made 115 projects worth Rs 54,0000 crore ready for GBC. Noida Authority had signed a total of 426 MoUs, whose investment potential was more than Rs 1 lakh crore. It was given a target of Rs 90,000 crore for GBC, of which it has been able to achieve 61 per cent.

Higher Education has got consent to launch 257 projects worth Rs 51,000 crore at GBC. Higher Education had signed a total of 95 MoUs, whose investment potential is more than Rs 2.63 lakh crore. The department was given a target of more than 62,500 crores for GBC, of which it has so far been successful in achieving more than 81 per cent.

IT and Electronics are also included in this sequence, which has succeeded in preparing 45 MoUs worth more than Rs 48 thousand crore for GBC. At the same time, Horticulture has given the green signal to 843 projects worth Rs 42,000 crores, while Energy and MSME have prepared projects worth about Rs 38,000 crores for GBC.

Among the departments which have achieved 100 per cent or more of the target for GBC, the first name is that of the Basic Education Department which has achieved almost 900 per cent of the target. Basic Education had got a target of Rs 63 crore for GBC, against which it has given a green signal to 47 projects worth Rs 558 crore.

Similarly, technical education had a target of Rs 4500 crore, against which it has prepared 535 projects worth about Rs 5200 crore, which is more than 115 per cent.

Cane Development and Sugar Industry have achieved more than 102 per cent of the target with projects worth Rs 1285 crore whereas Energy has achieved a 101 per cent target with Rs 38,000 crore and Civil Aviation has achieved a 100 per cent target with projects worth Rs 4,000 crore ready for GBC. (ANI)

