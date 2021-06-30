Lucknow, Jun 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 17,06,107 on Wednesday with 165 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 22,591 as three more people succumbed to the disease.

Lucknow reported 13 fresh cases, followed by 12 in Ghaziabad and 10 each in Prayagraj and Meerut, the state government said in a statement issued here.

The latest deaths were reported from Jhansi, Auraiyya and Farrukhabad, it said.

As many as 292 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals the previous day. With this, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 16,80,720.

There are 2,796 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the statement said.

So far, over 5.78 crore samples have been tested in the state, including 2.57 lakh tested the previous day, it said.

