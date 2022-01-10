Lucknow, Jan 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 8,334 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the tally to 17,45,861, while four more deaths pushed the toll to 22,932, an official statement said.

One death each was reported from Meerut, Allahabad, Bulandshahr and Sonbhadra, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 335 more COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of the recoveries to 16,88,983, the statement said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 33,946, it said.

