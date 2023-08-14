Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the residents of Uttar Pradesh stranded in different parts of the world will be brought back to the state, said an official statement.

The Chief Minister gave this assurance while listening to plight of some women from Deoria and Kushinagar whose relatives are stranded in Thailand, Oman and some other countries during the Janata Darshan held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan of Gorakhnath Temple complex.

When the women pleaded for the Chief Minister's intervention to bring their relatives home, the CM said, “Don't worry. People of Uttar Pradesh who are stranded in foreign countries will be brought back.”

He also directed the officials to contact the concerned embassies and make necessary arrangements for their return.

The Chief Minister heard the grievances and problems of around 200 people at the Janata Darshan. CM Yogi reached out to each person and heard their problems patiently.

The CM referred everyone's prayer letters to the concerned authorities, instructing them for quick and satisfactory disposal of each problem faced by the residents. CM Yogi also assured people that the government was determined to solve the problems of every person.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also directed officials to deal sensitively with people who are facing problems. CM Yogi also instructed officials to take strict legal action against those encroaching on other's properties and oppressing the weak. "Ensure that no goons, mafia, or criminals occupy land illegally. In criminal cases, the accused should be arrested by registering an FIR", the CM said.

To those seeking financial aid for the treatment of serious diseases, CM Yogi said that no one's treatment will be hampered due to lack of money, assuring them to provide full help. He forwarded their applications to the concerned officials and directed them to complete the cost estimation process fast and make it available to the government as soon as possible so that the required funds could be released as soon as possible, the official release stated. (ANI)

