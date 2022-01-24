Sitapur (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party has written to the Election Commission urging that the Superintendent of Police of Sitapur and SHO of Kotwali Dehat be transferred with immediate effect for alleged bias.

In a statement issued here, the SP's state unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel alleged that the officers were exerting pressure on village pradhan, panchayat members and others to vote for the ruling BJP.

Also Read | Anna Hazare Alleges Rs 25,000 Crore Scam in Sale of Maharashtra Co-op Sugar Mills, Writes to Amit Shah for Probe.

This has created fear in the mind of citizens and the election is getting affected, he claimed.

The party in the statement demanded that the officers be transferred with immediate effect so that free, fair and impartial polls can be held. PTI NAV

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: A Look Back at The Polling, Alliances And Results of 2017 Election Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)