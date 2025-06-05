Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a meeting with members of the 16th Finance Commission in Lucknow.

While speaking with ANI, the state's Finance Minister, Suresh Khanna, said that CM Yogi laid out several demands in front of the Finance Commission. This also included a demand to increase the state's share in central taxes.

Khanna said, "...Some demands were made by the Chief Minister for the state today. Instead of the 41 per cent share we received so far, we should get 50 per cent. At the same time, Uttar Pradesh should not get less than 20 per cent in central taxes. This is our demand."

Also, the state's Deputy CM, Keshav Prasad Maurya, informed that Uttar Pradesh's last 8 years' achievements were also highlighted at the meeting.

"At the 16th Finance Commission meeting, the Uttar Pradesh government presented the achievements of 8 years. Based on the successes, it seemed clear that the Finance Commission was satisfied with our progress, and Uttar Pradesh will get a good recommendation and will take a long leap forward successfully...," the deputy CM remarked.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that demands concerning the state were put forth in the meeting.

"Today, the Uttar Pradesh government has given its full presentation before the 16th Finance Commission. We have put forward our problems and demands department-wise for the development of Uttar Pradesh," Pathak said, adding, "I am very happy that the 16th Finance Commission, under the leadership of Arvind Panagariya, will extend its blessings to Uttar Pradesh..."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addressed a state-level workshop in Lucknow, commemorating 11 years of the Modi government.

He highlighted India's significant global standing under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and emphasised the importance of planning programs at various levels to build on the achievements of the past 11 years.

"It is our good fortune that under the leadership of PM Modi, India has attained a significant global standing," CM Yogi remarked.

Speaking at a state-level workshop organised in Lucknow, the chief minister added that several programs will also be conducted based on the achievements of the Modi-led government throughout the 11 years.

"As we enter the era of 'Viksit Bharat,' we mark 11 years of service, good governance, and welfare for the poor. Based on the achievements of these 11 years, we will plan programs at the state, district, board, and power centre levels," CM Yogi added. (ANI)

