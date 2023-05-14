Lucknow, May 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission website was visited by 42 lakh unique users from across the country as well as abroad during the just-concluded urban local body elections, officials said on Sunday.

The total views the website -- http:ec.up.nic.in -- gathered in the election period between April 9 and May 13 was four crores, they said.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said the website was visited by people in India and many other countries, including the United States, European nations, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

Giving the break-up of the 42 lakh unique users who accessed the website, an official told PTI, "More than 33.33 lakh unique users from India accessed the website during the election period and more than 5.01 lakh unique users were from the United States."

The notification for the urban local body polls was issued on April 9 and the polling was held in two phases on May 4 and 11. The results were declared on May 13.

The ruling BJP won the mayoral elections in all 17 municipal corporations and bagged 813 of the 1,420 corporator posts. The opposition Samajwadi Party bagged 191 corporator posts and the Bahujan Samaj Party 85.

