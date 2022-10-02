Mathura (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled on his birth anniversary on Sunday at the collectorate here, officials said.

There was no statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the collectorate, District Magistrate Pulkit Khare said, addressing a gathering on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

He also urged employees of different departments to keep the campus clean and practice the teachings of Gandhi and Shastri.

The families of freedom fighters and sanitation workers were also felicitated on the occasion.

