Noida, Jul 15 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday busted a Noida-based gang of cyber thugs who had duped foreigners of Rs 170 crore in the name of providing tech support and tax refunds, officials said.

STF officials said 10 members of the gang, which operated as a call centre and used softwares to remotely control the computers and laptops of victims, were arrested on Friday afternoon from their work space in Noida's Sector 59.

"The gang used sophisticated softwares to target people residing in countries like the US, Canada, the UK, Lebanon, Hong Kong, etc.

"The gang used various techniques to remotely take control of the devices of their targets and then offered technical support to them for fixing the problems," Senior Superintendent of Police (UP STF) Vishal Vikram Singh said.

The STF has seized over 70 desktop computers and several mobile phones, SIM cards from the gang's possession and forensic examination of the electronic devices will be done now, he said.

"According to the analysis of the bank statements received so far, about Rs 170 crore have been cheated by this gang," Singh said.

After getting information about other bank accounts of the gang, freezing those accounts and legal action will be initiated against offenders, the officer said.

The gang's masterminds have been identified as Karan Mohan and Vinod Singh, according to the STF.

Others arrested have been identified as Dhruv Narang, Mayank Gogia, Akshay Malik, Deepak Singh, Ahuja Podwal, Akshay Sharma, Jayant Singh and Mukul Rawat, the agency added.

An FIR has been lodged at the Noida Sector 58 police station wjere further legal proceedings of the case are underway, the STF said.

