Lucknow, Jun 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced 'Yoga Week' between June 15 and June 21 to publicise the event among a larger share of the public.

Adityanath made the announcement while reviewing the preparations for the International Yoga Day with ministers and other government officials.

"Yoga is a priceless gift from Indian wisdom to humanity that maintains the health of the body and the mind. The 9th International Yoga Day's theme is 'Har Ghar-Aangan Yoga' in order to promote the wellness and health for every family through yoga," an official release issued here said.

The CM said during the Yoga Week group yoga exercises will be held at all district headquarters.

He directed the state ministers to participate in activities on the International Yoga Day on June 21 in the districts they have been given charge of.

Group yoga practice will be held across all 58,000 gram panchayats and 762 urban bodies, he said, instructing officials to use amrit sarovars and sites of historical and cultural significance for yoga practice.

