Lucknow, May 15 (PTI) In light of the recent tensions between India and Pakistan, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to strengthen the state's internal security apparatus, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive, the civil defence system – currently operational in 15 districts – will now be established across all the 75 districts in the state, an official statement said.

The expansion aims to enhance preparedness, ensure swift emergency response, and build a more resilient security framework across Uttar Pradesh, it said.

The primary objective is to safeguard citizens during emergencies and ensure efficient relief operations at times of crisis, the statement said.

Under this policy, volunteers will be equipped with skills in disaster management, first-aid, and relief operations, enabling them to play a crucial role during emergencies, it said.

According to a detailed action plan to support this initiative, officials have been directed to arrange necessary resources and establish training centres for civil defence in each district.

Public awareness campaigns will also be conducted to actively involve the citizens in the system, the statement said.

