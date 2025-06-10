Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) Two people were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly killing a trader in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said.

The body of Naveen Mittal (45) was recovered from the Ganga canal near Bhartiya Colony under the New Mandi police station area, they said.

SHO Dinesh Chand Bhagel told reporters that a case of murder has been registered against a shopkeeper, Namn Jindal, and his servant, Atish.

"Both have been arrested," Bhagel said.

The body was recovered based on the information provided by the accused and has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

During interrogation, the accused shopkeeper confessed that Naveen Mittal was strangled to death with the help of his servant Atish. The body was then dumped in the canal, the police claimed.

Police said the incident took place when Mittal went to Jindal's shop to collect Rs 2 lakh that was owed to him. A heated argument broke out after the shopkeeper refused to pay, during which Mittal was allegedly murdered on Monday night, the police added.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police said.

