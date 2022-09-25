Fatehpur, Sep 25 (PTI) Two cattle smugglers were arrested after an encounter near Pratappur village here and a cow was rescued from them, police said on Sunday.

However, another accused managed to escape and police also recovered two countrymade pistols, ammunition, one motorcycle and equipment used in cow slaughter, they said.

The encounter took place on Saturday night, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police and SOG reached near the Pratappur village and seeing the police, the cow smugglers started firing at them, he said.

In a retaliatory firing, Ansar and Saquib were hit by bullets on their legs. Subsequently they were admitted to the district hospital for treatment, the SP said.

Both the accused have past criminal record as eight cases were registered against Ansar, while four against Saquib, police said.

