Lucknow, Oct 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh has vaccinated a record 1.50 crore cows and other cattle against the lumpy skin disease in the last two months, the state government said on Wednesday.

Thirty-two out of total 75 districts of the state are currently affected by the disease, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

It claimed that Uttar Pradesh is the first state to vaccinate 1.50 crore head of cattle against the lumpy skin disease.

A total of about 1.05 lakh animals were affected in the west UP districts, after which more than 1 lakh cows have become disease-free following medical intervention. the statement said.

Thus, the recovery rate from the lumpy skin disease in the state stands at 95 per cent, it said.

In the second week of August, the Animal Husbandry Department had first formed a Team-9 after the animals with symptoms of lumpy skin disease were found, the statement read.

The state government adopted a hybrid model i.e both online and offline means we're used for training to make the campaign meaningful.

Active cooperation of students of veterinary science colleges and private vaccination workers was also taken in the vaccination work, it said.

According to the statement, keeping in view the contingency of the disease, vaccination was started in August itself by making emergency arrangements of 17.50 lakh doses of vaccine.

The record of 1.50 crore vaccinations was completed by about 2,000 teams. For the prevention of the lumpy skin disease, 1.60 crore vaccinations have been targeted by October 31, 2022, it said.

