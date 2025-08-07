Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Prayagraj Special Task Force (STF) nabbed wanted mafia, Ashish Ranjan alias Chhotu Singh, after an encounter on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh STF said in a statement.

Three members of the Pryagraj STF were injured in the encounter after being shot at with an AK-47 rifle and a pistol. The officers sustained minor injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

According to UP STF, Prayagraj STF received information that Ashish Ranjan alias Chhotu Singh, a resident of JC Mallick Road, Dhanbad, Jharkhand, wanted in several murders, is going to Prayagraj with his partner via PS Shivrajpur Chauraha, Shankargarh, Prayagraj, where he is going to carry out a major incident.

On receiving this information, the Prayagraj team tried to capture him by laying a siege near Shivrajpur Chauraha Police Station, Shankargarh, but he fired at the police team with AK-47 and a pistol with the intention to kill, due to which three members of the STF narrowly escaped the firing with minor injuries. The three were immediately sent to the nearest hospital for treatment, UP STF said.

AK-47 rifle, 9 mm pistol, a large quantity of live empty cartridges and an Adar motorcycle were recovered from the spot.

Necessary action is underway.

