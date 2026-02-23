Sign India Expo is backed by a legacy of 70+ editions across India with a particularly deep presence in the Southern markets.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: Under this collaboration between Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India and BusinessLive Trade Fairs, Sign India Expo will evolve into Media Expo, marking the launch of Media Expo Kochi and Media Expo Hyderabad while Sign India Expo Chennai transitions under the existing Media Expo Chennai banner. This move significantly expands the overall Media Expo footprint, increasing its presence from three cities to a total of five cities: Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Media Expo, which has delivered 56 successful editions across Mumbai, New Delhi and Chennai, will now become the primary exhibition platform in the three southern markets of Kochi, Hyderabad and Chennai, transitioning from the long-established Sign India Expo. This move will ensure focused regional engagement while offering the industry consistent and unified platforms across these South Indian markets. The collaboration will be implemented beginning with Media Expo Chennai, scheduled for later this year at Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Sign India Expo is backed by a legacy of 70+ editions across India with a particularly deep presence in the Southern markets like Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad. This collaboration brings together two of the most recognised exhibition brands from the industry to create a unified and impactful industry trade fair platform.

This partnership will leverage the region's strong business potential and create a broader and wider exhibition platform. The combination of their expertise, the organisers aim to expand exhibitor participation and enhance the overall product showcase across the product segments like: printing, signage, digital signage, advertising solutions for out-of-home (OOH) and digital out-of-home (DOOH), retail displays and branding solutions, large-format and industrial printing, fabrication equipment and materials, POP-POSM, LED screens, printing equipment, sign substrates, inks, advanced 3D and laser printing solutions and much more.

By leveraging BusinessLive Trade Fairs established presence in South Indian markets, this alliance enables Media Expo to strengthen its positioning as a central platform for the printing, signage, branding and advertising solutions segment. For the industry, this partnership will deliver increased opportunities by strengthening participation and market reach through the platform, bringing together exhibitors, visitors, associations and professionals from across the printing, signage, branding and OOH-DOOH ecosystem. By consolidating participation and aligning market engagement, this pivotal step will strongly drive buyer-seller connections across South India's key commercial hubs.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, said: "South India continues to be one of the most dynamic and opportunity driven regions for the printing and signage industry. This collaboration with BusinessLive Trade Fairs allows us to expand Media Expo's footprint while offering the industry a stronger, more centralised platform that supports long-term growth and meaningful engagement."

Likewise, Mr Siva Prasad Palnati, Director, BusinessLive Trade Fairs, added: "Sign India Expo has built a strong and trusted presence across South India over the years. Partnering with Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs enables us to elevate that legacy by combining regional strength with global exhibition expertise, creating region-specific platforms with Media Expo brand that will serve the industry and its evolving needs better."

The growth outlook is underscored by industry estimates, with India's printing and signage market projected to grow from USD 1,074.5 million in 2025 to USD 3,494.3 million by 2034 as per IMARC Group, while the OOH and DOOH market is expected to expand from USD 519.93 million in 2025 to USD 656.13 million by 2030 according to Mordor Intelligence.

Complementary strengths, deep market understanding and being established exhibition brands, the partnership between Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India and BusinessLive Trade Fairs marks a strategic move towards building a more cohesive and future-ready printing and signage industry ecosystem in South India.

