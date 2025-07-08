Lucknow, Jul 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission chairperson Babita Chauhan on Monday sought the death penalty for the alleged mastermind of a religious conversion gang, who was arrested recently by the state police.

Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba is accused of targeting girls from several communities and even maintained a 'rate list' for conversions, officials said. The shocking revelation has sparked statewide outrage.

Condemning his actions, Chauhan described them as a "well-orchestrated conspiracy", asserting that "our daughters are not laboratories to test the toxic ideology of forced conversion."

She said those who deceive girls and rob them of their faith are enemies of society, and such criminals deserve nothing less than the death penalty, according to an official statement issued here Monday.

She further emphasised that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already enacted stringent laws to curb illegal religious conversions, and now it is up to society to break its silence and take a stand.

Terming "forced conversion through lies, manipulation, and greed as an unforgivable crime," she reiterated her demand for capital punishment.

The chairperson also urged women across the state to unite and raise their voices against such sinister conspiracies, adding that Jamaluddin's arrest marks a significant step in the ongoing crackdown on unlawful religious conversions, the statement added.

Jamaluddin and his aide Neetu alias Nasreen -- both residents of Madhpur in Balrampur district -- were arrested by the Anti Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

A non-bailable warrant had been issued by a court against Jamaluddin, while the police declared a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest.

