Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP National President JP Nadda attended the 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' programme on Sunday, which took place in Lucknow.

Addressing the 'Developed India Resolution Journey', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that Viksit Bharat is a 'Sankalp' (resolution) for how the country can become a developed nation.

Also Read | Puri Jagannath Temple Timings on January 1 2024: Temple To Open Doors for Devotees at 1 AM To Handle New Year's Day Rush.

"This resolution is also about bringing happiness, prosperity, and wealth to every Indian's life, ensuring there is no trace of any kind of sorrow or poverty," said the UP CM.

"Viksit Bharat is a 'Sankalp', and a 'Sankalp' should be one that we can bring into existence from the ground level. We all perform some rituals in our homes, and before the ritual, we take a resolution because we want to become like that resolution and to become like that, we have to behave accordingly. This is the resolution for how our country can become a developed nation. This resolution is also about bringing happiness, prosperity, and wealth to every Indian's life, ensuring there is no trace of sorrow or poverty," CM Yogi said.

Also Read | Qantas Flight Brawl: Man Attacks, Threatens to Stab Crew Member, Passengers Inside Aircraft, Detained.

While speaking about PM Modi's five pledges, CM Yogi stated, "The Prime Minister has spoken of five pledges that every Indian will have to incorporate into their lives. First, by becoming self-reliant, resolve to develop India as your life's goal. Eliminate the traces of slavery and take pride in your heritage. Work for the unity and integrity of the country, respect the soldiers, and finally, as a citizen, perform your duties honestly."

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda stated that the purpose of the 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is to ensure that no beneficiary is left out.

"The purpose of the 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is to ensure that no beneficiary is left out. Those whom we have reached out to with benefits should receive them, and there should be no difficulty in receiving these benefits. Therefore, the government should reach out to their panchayat, corporation, and ward to remind the beneficiaries that they are entitled to these facilities and should not be deprived of them. This is the resolution," Nadda said.

"The Prime Minister's vision is clear: if we have to move towards a developed India, our villages should be developed, and there should be no poor in our country," Nadda added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)