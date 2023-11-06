Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, issued instructions to conduct a comprehensive census of cows in three priority categories, which include determining the number of destitute animals with cattle rearers, Kanha Upvan, and abandoned ones on the streets, said a press release by the CMO on Monday.

With the aim of promoting and protecting cattle, the Yogi government is running several schemes to promote cattle rearing in Uttar Pradesh and encourage cattle rearers, said the official statement.

The state government is taking concrete steps to establish a robust system for the care and management of destitute cattle, added the official statement.

According to the official release, CM Yogi issued an order that the counting in all three categories should be conducted on a priority basis, following which a process of geo-tagging should be implemented.

In the first phase, the counting of these cows will be carried out and subsequently, in the next phase, an action plan concerning these cows will be formulated and implemented to ensure they are provided with suitable accommodations, said the press release by the CMO.

The official release further mentioned that while the government is dedicated to cattle conservation through Kanha Upvan, equal emphasis is laid on safeguarding cows that roam on the streets to prevent any inconvenience to the common people and farmers.

The Yogi government's continuous efforts towards the protection of destitute cattle are yielding satisfactory results, as presently, 11.89 lakh cows are protected in 6,889 destitute cattle breeding sites, said the official statement.

Notably, the 'Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana', which is run for cow protection, has also yielded good results; as of now, over 1.85 lakh cows have been handed over to gau sevak under this scheme.

The amount currently being provided at the rate of Rs 30 per cow for the maintenance of cows to destitute cattle breeding sites and all the families serving the cows was recently increased to Rs 50 per cow, said the press release. (ANi)

