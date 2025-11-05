Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday urged the Sikh community in the state to visit places with a significant Sikh population, identify the shortcomings and strengthen institutions in line with the Guru tradition.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the Guru Nanak Jayanti, CM Yogi called for the effective implementation of the teachings of the Sikh Gurus in the state.

Also Read | Beaver Moon 2025: Will the 2nd Supermoon of 2025 Be Visible in India? Know Date and Time As November Full Moon To Grace Night Sky Today.

He said, "I especially urge all my Sikh brothers in Lucknow and across UP to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Rampur, Shahjahanpur, and Udham Singh Nagar to identify any shortcomings and address them. If we have to unite everyone and effectively implement the orders and instructions of the Sikh Gurus, then we must strengthen our institutions and organisations in line with the Guru tradition."

Alleging religious conversions in Punjab, he invoked Guru Nanak Dev to urge the Sikh community to promote social unity.

Also Read | Ghazala Hashmi Makes History As Virginia's First Muslim and Indian-Origin Lieutenant Governor - Who Is She?.

The Chief Minister said, "Today, as we gather here on the occasion of the 556th Prakash Parv, we must all take a pledge. Guru Nanak Dev Ji abolished caste discrimination and promoted social unity through sharing. Then, why are some Sikh brothers converting in Punjab's Terai region? I had never heard of Sikhs converting, but seeing it today is painful."

"We must strictly stop this evil tendency. We should also prepare ourselves to address any shortcomings. Foreign invaders only penetrate our land when we ourselves create such a situation or provide such an opportunity," he added.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru. The festival is observed annually on the full moon day of the Kartik month, known as Kartik Purnima. Devotees celebrate the occasion with prayers, devotional singing, and community service.

Earlier today, CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated flats constructed under the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Housing Scheme. These flats were built on land reclaimed from the mafia in Lucknow, and would be given to 72 low-income families. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)