Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Renowned neurologist from the United States, Dr Rohit Das, delivered a lecture on "The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Neurology" during the annual conference of the Indian Academy of Neurology (IANCON 2025) held in Kashi, Uttar Pradesh.

In his presentation, which took place on Friday, Dr Das explained how Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies such as GANs, Variational Autoencoders, Diffusion Models, GPT-based Models, and Flow-based Models are opening new possibilities in the field of neurology. He cited examples showing how these techniques can generate synthetic PET images for detecting Alzheimer's disease and use MRI data for tumor classification.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Weather Forecast: Meteorological Predicts Isolated Light Rainfall, Fishermen Warned of Rough Seas.

He elaborated on the different stages of model building in neurology - training, validation, and testing - and explained how supervised, unsupervised, and reinforcement learning are now making groundbreaking contributions to the prediction and treatment of brain disorders.

Dr Das further noted that models such as regression, classification, clustering, NLP, and deep learning are now capable of extracting meaningful information from complex neuroimaging data like MRI, EEG, and MEG. This has led to a significant improvement in both the accuracy and speed of neurological disease diagnosis.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Urges Voters To Ensure NDA's Victory, Appeals for Massive Turnout in November 6 and 11 Polling (Watch Video).

His session emerged as one of the major highlights of the conference, serving as both inspirational and forward-looking for the attendees.

In total, 99 experts from India and abroad presented their work during the day. Among them were Professor Jack Antel (Canada), Dr Soumya Bhowmik (Kolkata), Dr Atma Ram Bansal (Gurugram), Dr Jayant N Acharya (USA), Dr Thyagarajan Subramanyam (USA), Dr Ayushi Gehlot Saini (Chandigarh), and Dr Lawrence Hongi (USA).

Meanwhile, IAN President and Dean of KEM Hospital (Mumbai), Dr Sangeeta Rawat, emphasized that crying and breastfeeding immediately after birth are extremely important for newborns.

She said, "If a baby does not cry immediately after birth, oxygen deficiency in the brain may occur, increasing the chances of seizures. Similarly, failure to breastfeed right away can lead to low glucose levels, which can damage the brain."

Dr Rawat noted that epilepsy surgeries are increasing in India. Before performing surgery, doctors now precisely identify which part of the brain generates seizures. "After surgery, medication continues for one to two years and can often be discontinued thereafter, making epilepsy a manageable condition," she said.

Regarding the role of AI in epilepsy treatment, Dr Rawat mentioned that although AI is not yet used in surgery, it is being widely applied in diagnosis.

To raise public awareness, the Indian Academy of Neurology's runner group will organize a special run titled "Run for Brain." On Friday, a T-shirt launch ceremony for the event was held in Hall No. 7, attended by Dr Nirmal Surya, Prof Vijaynath Mishra, Prof R.N. Chaurasia, and other senior professors.

Dr Nirmal Surya shared that the group includes over 200 members who run three kilometers daily to maintain a healthy brain. Prof Vijaynath Mishra informed that the Run for Brain will be held on November 2 in the Cantonment area of Varanasi, with participation from delegates, the general public, and medical students. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)