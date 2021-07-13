Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 13 (PTI) US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin on Tuesday "virtually" visited several prominent individuals and organisations in the capital city of Kerala.

The virtual visit was organised to explore cooperation between the United States and Kerala on issues ranging from climate change mitigation to combating COVID-19, a release issued by the US Consulate said.

"Despite challenges to travel posed by COVID-19, it is important that we engage with our friends and partners in Kerala. My virtual visit to Thiruvananthapuram promoted the United States relationship with this important state and addressed key issues of mutual interest.

"The day-long virtual visit gave me insight into Kerala's cultural heritage, socio-economic development, pluralistic ethos, and a strong tradition of tolerance and inclusion. I am richer today with more ideas for promoting people-to-people and institutional partnerships between Kerala and the United States," Ravin has said in the release.

During her virtual visit, which was modeled on similar trips organised for US Secretary of StateAntonyBlinkento Canada, Mexico, and Kenya, she was briefed on the Kerala Model of Development and the state's focus on traditional and new sectors including tourism, information technology, space technology, innovation, coastal infrastructure, and service sector.

She was also taken on a virtual tour of the Kerala government's Technopark, the largest information technology park in India, where she met representatives fromvarious US and IndianITcompaniesto learnaboutthe current business environment in the state.

Thereafter, the Consulate General (CG) met met with the alumni and trainers from the Consulate's English AccessMicroscholarshipProgramme (Access), conducted in collaboration with the Women's Muslim Association and the Loyola College Society, the release said and added that programme provides a foundation of English language skills to students between the ages of 13 to 20.

The CG also met prominent women leaders from academia, entertainment, entrepreneurship, and the NGO sector and discussed women's issues, the growth of women's movements in Kerala, andgovernment initiatives to promote women's empowerment, gender equity, and equality, it said.

She was shown a presentation on prominent historical landmarks ofThiruvananthapuram, their connection with the heritage of the city, and implications for present-day Thiruvananthapuram and Kerala.

Consul General Ravin also interacted with the members of the Travancore Royal family, the release said.

The visit concluded with a lively cultural performance by artists, fromtheatricalarts school MargiCentre for Kathakali andKoodiyattamandDasyamDance Institute, whoperformed Koodiyattam, Kathakali, and Mohiniyattam, it said.PTI HMP SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)