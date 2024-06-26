New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The US has "some concerns" over India's engagement with Russia in military and technology domains but at the same time Washington has confidence and trust in New Delhi to advance partnership in key areas, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday.

The senior Biden administration official made the remarks at a virtual media briefing that was focused on his and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's visit to India last week.

"We have a full and frank dialogue between the US and India and we do discuss our mutual relationships with key countries and those include India's relationship with Russia," he said.

Campbell said the US is seeking to develop a much deeper and stronger technological relationship with India.

"We have been clear which areas are affected by the continuing relationship between India and Russia, militarily and technologically," he said.

"I think we will take what steps we can to mitigate some of those engagements and we have expressed some concerns. But at the same time, we have confidence and trust in India and we're seeking to advance our partnership in technology in the context of those different ties," he said.

The senior American official was responding to a question on whether there are concerns in Washington over sharing sensitive technologies to India in view of New Delhi's close military and technology cooperation with Russia.

"I do want to underscore that the US and India are both great powers. We have many areas of alignment, but it is not surprising that there would be areas where we had perhaps different perspectives, views, historical ties," he said.

"In the context of our strategic partnership, I think what's been important is our ability to share views on areas where we occasionally have disagreements, do those respectfully and seek where possible to narrow those areas where there are differences," he said.

Following wide-ranging talks between NSA Ajit Doval and Sullivan, India and the US last week unveiled a raft of transformative initiatives to deepen cooperation in areas of semiconductor, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and defence space.

A fact-sheet released after the talks noted that both sides resolved to prevent the leakage of sensitive and dual-use technologies to "countries of concern".

Both sides also reviewed New Delhi's planned acquisition of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones, the proposed joint manufacturing of Stryker infantry combat vehicles and negotiations between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for co-production of GE F414 engines to power India's future fighter jets.

On the MQ-9B drone deal, Campbell said a letter of offer and acceptance for the drones was sent to India in March.

"I think we're awaiting signature (of the letter) to move forward. General Atomics is negotiating details of the sale with the Indian ministry of defence and we are prepared obviously to work with them in addressing any outstanding questions," he said.

