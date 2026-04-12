Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 12 (ANI): People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the recent US-Iran talks should not be viewed as a failure but as the "beginning" of a longer diplomatic process, adding that such complex issues cannot be resolved overnight.

She said the dialogue between the two sides reflects a continuing effort to address long-standing tensions and should be seen in that broader context.

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"I don't see it as a failure; it's a beginning. It's a complex issue that has been going on for years, for which such a large war was fought. If you think that negotiations on this matter will succeed overnight, that simply does not happen," she said.

Mufti said Iran has demonstrated its commitment to its position while resisting external pressure. "I believe Iran has again shown its courage and commitment to its principles," she said.

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She further claimed that expectations from the negotiations were unrealistic. "America wanted Iran to hand over everything it gained in this war, at the cost of the lives of 150 children, its leaders, and its people, to America. How could that happen? That couldn't happen. I am pleased that Iran stood firm on its own terms, compelling the US to return empty-handed," she said.

Expressing optimism over continued engagement, she said the process is still ongoing despite tough positions from both sides. "But the conversation hasn't ended yet. In the 15-day ceasefire they have announced, there will be more movement back and forth," she said.

Mufti added that such negotiations typically involve intense bargaining from both sides. "Naturally, whenever any conversation starts, both sides take a very tough stance. Iran has also toughened its stance, and so has America," she said.

She also alleged external attempts to derail the process. "And besides that, the illegitimate sidekick, whose name I don't want to mention, is trying to sabotage these talks," she said.

"The people of America and the whole world want this conversation to be successful, so that the Strait of Hormuz opens up, because the whole world is currently stalled, oil prices are rising, gas prices are rising, and other businesses are at a standstill," she further added.

She concluded, expressing hope for progress through continued dialogue. "So, I feel that at the right time, this conversation will show its true colours, and for that, we all must pray and have patience," she said.

Mufti's remarks come as JD Vance departed from Islamabad, following a stalemate in the talks between Tehran and Washington, with the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear capacities being key points of contention.

Meanwhile, Iran's Head of Centre for Public Diplomacy and Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, on Sunday, said that Iran's negotiators are employing all their capabilities, adding that the success of the efforts depends on the acceptance of Iran's legitimate rights and interests.

Baqaei stated that Iran's significant losses have strengthened its resolve and that it utilizes all available resources to safeguard its national interests.

As the situation evolves, Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday, citing an informed source, that Iran has presented reasonable proposals during the negotiations held in Islamabad, and now it is up to the US to respond. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)