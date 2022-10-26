New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The UN Counter-Terrorism Committee will discuss ways to deal with terrorist groups using the internet, new online payment mechanism and unmanned aerial systems.

While the first day's meeting will take place in Mumbai on October 28, the second day's deliberations will take place in New Delhi the next day.

Terrorism poses one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, said Ruchira Kamboj, Indian envoy to UN and the chair of the UN committee.

She made the remarks while addressing a press conference.

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sanjay Verma said UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will be among foreign ministers who will attend the inaugural session of the meeting in Mumbai.

The meeting will focus on dealing with use of internet, new payment mechanism and drones by terrorists, Kamboj said.

