Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Sambhal on Saturday, as part of an ongoing initiative to remove illegal structures occupying public land, roads, and drains, stated officials.

District Magistrate (DM) Rajendra Pensiya stated that notices were being issued, and if these notices were ignored, the municipality would carry out demolition to clear the encroached spaces.

"Anti-encroachment drive is going on everywhere in Sambhal... Wherever there is encroachment on public land, roads or drains, it is being removed. Notice is given first, and if it is still not removed, demolition is carried out by the Municipality...As of now, a notice has been issued to 900 people..." DM Pensiya told ANI.

This drive follows an earlier anti-encroachment action on June 15, which covered areas like Bahjoi, Chandausi, Sambhal, and Sirsi.

DM Rajendra Pensiya further stated, "If someone encroaches upon government land, they are given a 15-day notice, after which the person is requested to remove the encroachment himself or else we will have to remove it. The anti-encroachment drive is underway in all four areas - Bahjoi, Chandausi, Sambhal and Sirsi."

Earlier on May 20, the district administration had carried out a demolition drive to remove encroachments along the roads to improve the beauty of the city.

The Executive Officer of Sambhal Municipal Council, Mani Bhushan Tiwari, elaborated on the beautification plans with ANI, having informed that the demolition drive to remove encroachment was carried out, given the administration's plan to install the statues of great personalities associated with the district.

The statue of Maharana Pratap will be installed at Chandausi Chauraha and the statue of Lord Parashuram and Ahilyabai Holkar will be installed at Shankar Chauraha and Manokamna Tiraha Park, respectively, the officer earlier informed.

"Efforts are underway to beautify Sambhal and the main intersections we have include Chandausi Chauraha, Shankar Chauraha and Manokamna Tiraha Park. We will install statues of great men associated with Sambhal at these three places. Work is going on to widen the roads so that we can install statues there. In view of this, this campaign and marking action is being carried out today, so that whoever has encroached on the public road, around the drains, we intend to widen the city as well as make it free from traffic jams by removing all those encroachments," Mani Bhushan Tiwari had said.

The administration aims to not only enhance the beauty of Sambhal but also improve road accessibility and ease traffic congestion by clearing all obstructions. (ANI)

