Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): In a cabinet meeting held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his council of ministers congratulated the Indian Army's bravery and might and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's able leadership. UP Cabinet Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna moved the felicitation proposal, highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor.

Suresh Kumar Khanna has held various portfolios, including Finance, Medical Education, and urban development. Khanna attributed Operation Sindoor's success to the freedom given to soldiers by the Prime Minister to pursue their activities. This showcases the BJP government's support for the armed forces and PM Modi's vision for national security. The proposal was passed unanimously under CM Yogi Adityanath's chairmanship.

"The task of destroying terrorist targets in Pakistan and killing terrorists was the skill of the Indian Army, and all of us Indians feel proud of this", the Cabinet Minister said in an interview with ANI.

"Today, all the members of our Council of Ministers, on behalf of Uttar Pradesh, have worked to congratulate everyone under the leadership of Honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath", said the Cabinet Minister.

Previously the Cabinet Minister has showed his support to the major mock drill was organized in Uttar Pradesh on 7th May attended by the state's Chief Minister. "The drill, sponsored by the Honorable Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, showcased the preparedness of emergency response teams", said the Cabinet Minister.

After Operation Sindoor's success, the BJP organised a Tiranga Yatra in honour of the soldiers in Rohtak.These events demonstrate the nation's pride and appreciation for the Indian Army's bravery.

Operation Sindoor was a military operation conducted by the Indian Army on May 7, 2025, targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (Pok) to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and deter cross-border terrorist camps in Pakistan. The operation aimed to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent lives. (ANI)

