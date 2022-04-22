Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): Days after the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri where communal violence broke out recently, Uttar Pradesh cleric Tauqir Raza has given a call for a 'jail bharo' agitation after Eid if the government does not "mend its ways" alleging that a one-sided investigation was being conducted in the case.

The cleric also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that if the PM like 'Dhritarashtra' (the blind king in the epic Mahabharata) remains deaf and blind to the atrocities committed against Muslims then no one can stop another 'Mahabharat' from happening in India.

Addressing a press conference here the Uttar Pradesh cleric said that "people who love their country" will be a part of the agitation.

"There are 10 days left for Eid. After that, we will start a countrywide 'jail bharo' agitation. Both Hindus and Muslims who love their country will be a part of the agitation," the cleric had said.

Hitting out at the Centre, Raza, who is the founder of the political party Ittehad-e-Millat Council,. also claimed that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has become nothing more than a slogan which is not being practised.

"After Eid, our meeting will be finalised. If the government does not correct its actions and continues a one-sided investigation...their sayings of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is just a slogan and it is not being practised. Therefore I demand that only 10 days are left, the government should fix its ways of working. Otherwise, we will announce from Delhi and start a Jail Bharo Andolan after Eid," he said.

"The day Muslims come to the streets, one must understand that they will be uncontrollable. This is my warning to the Modi government," the cleric said.

Violence had broken out between two communities in Jahanagirpuri on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which 9 nine people were injured. Following the incident, the BJP ruled North MCD on April 20 conducted an "encroachment removal action programme", which came under cricitism by opposition parties including the Congress, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) among others.

After the demolition drive began Supreme Court ordered a "status-quo" on it and a day later on April 21, the apex court ordered that the status quo shall be maintained for another two weeks on the demolition drive. (ANI)

