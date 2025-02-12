Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday honoured the legacy of late RLD chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh by unveiling his statue at the Shri Vidhya Mandir Inter College in Baghpat.

In his tribute, Adityanath praised Singh as a technocrat and scientist who, long before the widespread understanding of computer science, earned a degree in the field and dedicated his life to the service and development of the country.

Also Read | 'People Are Not Willing To Work': Supreme Court Flags Freebie Culture, Says 'Are We Not Creating a Class of Parasites?'.

The Chief Minister urged people to draw inspiration from Singh's guidance and continue his work for the nation's progress.

Addressing a gathering in Baghpat, Chief Minister Yogi said, "He was a technocrat, a scientist and when people had little to no knowledge about computer science, he had a degree in it and was furthering his knowledge of it. He came for the service of the country and dedicated his life to the development of the country."

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 13 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

"Today he is no longer with us but his guidance, and his works are among us. We should take inspiration from him and work on his path," he said.

CM Yogi also expressed his happiness in announcing the inauguration of over Rs 350 crore worth of development projects in the region.

He highlighted that these projects would encompass key sectors such as institutions, connectivity, and road infrastructure, aiming to significantly boost the area's development and improve its overall infrastructure.

"Today when we have all gathered here, I feel happy to announce that over Rs 350 crore projects are being inaugurated here in Baghpat. Many big development projects here will include institutions, connectivity and road infrastructure," said CM Yogi.

The UP Chief Minister also said that the Magh Purnima 'snan' in the ongoing Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj concluded successfully on Wednesday.

He praised the mass participation in the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, noting that over 50 crore people have already taken a holy dip in the Sangam.

"Today, on the occasion of Maghi Purnima, crores of people are taking a dip in the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. This is the new Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 25 crores and till yesterday, 50 crore people have taken a holy dip in Prayagraj."

Urban Development Department Secretary Anuj Jha said that the conclusion of the 'snan' was a huge milestone in itself.

"The snan of Maghi Purnima has been concluded successfully. It is a huge milestone for us. Lakhs of Kalpavasis and crores of pilgrims have visited here in the last month. Urban Development was the nodal department. All the arrangements are being done efficiently," Jha said speaking to ANI.

The total number of pilgrims visiting the Mela grounds has reached 38.83 million, while Kalpwasis staying in the area has crossed 10 million.

According to officials, the cumulative number of devotees who have performed snan since the beginning of the festival has now exceeded 462.5 million as of February 11, 2025. The footfall is expected to increase further as the mela progresses, with more auspicious bathing dates lined up in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar elaborated on the arrangements made for the fifth snan -- Magh Purnima snan, in Mahakumbh, and said that the lessons were taken from the mishap that took place during Mauni Amavasya.

Further, he stated that the management technique of 'Build back better' was implemented and feedbacks from the community were also taken to ensure better arrangements for the devotees.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)