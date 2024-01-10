Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that those involved in nepotism, caste-based politics, and division had caused an identity crisis for the youth of Uttar Pradesh.

"But today, if you visit any state in the country and mention that you hail from Uttar Pradesh, you will witness joy on the faces of the people," he said.

While inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 170 development projects worth Rs 3,405 crore at Bareilly Club Yatra Ground as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the Chief Minister emphasised, "Today, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as the most progressive state in the country."

He stressed the need for collective efforts to position Uttar Pradesh as the leading economy of the nation. "The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our mission. Under this, our government is providing governance schemes to all the citizens of the state without any discrimination," he said.

During this, CM Yogi also distributed certificates to the people eligible for various government schemes.

Reminding people of the Prime Minister's resolve to 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, CM Yogi administered the Panch Pran oath to the people.

CM Yogi emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every citizen of the country feels secure, and all eligible individuals are reaping the benefits of public welfare schemes without discrimination. Significant developmental initiatives are being implemented on the ground, positioning India as a global leader.

He expressed pride in the fact that the entire world is now looking up to the new India, adding, "It is a matter of pride and honour for India's population of 140 crores."

CM Yogi remarked that in previous administrations, individuals hesitated to mention Ayodhya, fearing defamation. However, the present situation reflects a significant transformation. He stated, "The penance and struggle of 500 years have come to an end. Today, the entire world is eager to visit Ayodhya. The infrastructure, including road, air, and rail connectivity, has seen remarkable improvement."

The Chief Minister emphasised that in the new Uttar Pradesh of New India, devotees of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram can now experience the sacred sights of Tretayugin Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformative changes in Uttar Pradesh, stating that before 2017, curfews were imposed for months in various districts of Uttar Pradesh. We have changed the curfew to Kanwar Yatra. Kanwar Yatra takes place in a grand manner in the entire state with the ringing of bells and gongs. Now curfew is imposed in the homes of those who once enforced it.

"Notably, the state has maintained peace without any riots in the last six and a half to seven years," he added.

CM Yogi outlined the proactive measures taken by the government to address unemployment, emphasizing that previously families would travel across the state extorting money from the youth under the guise of offering employment opportunities. Under the current government, six lakh youth have secured government jobs in the last six years, with over 1 crore 75 lakh finding employment in the private sector.

Addressing security concerns, CM Yogi noted that the earlier government had supported troublemakers who posed a threat to sisters and daughters. In contrast, today, the Uttar Pradesh Police remains a threat to those mischievous elements.

CM Yogi mentioned that the government is giving the finishing touches to the under-construction Nath Corridor in Bareilly. He emphasized that all the vital roads connecting to the Nath Corridor have received approval, highlighting the government's commitment to preserving heritage. CM Yogi expressed the intention to inaugurate various projects during the next visit.

The event was attended by a significant number of individuals, including Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Livestock and Dairy Development Minister Dharampal Singh, Minister of State for Forest and Environment Dr Arun Kumar Saxena, MP Bareilly Santosh Gangwar, MP Amla Dharmendra Kashyap, Mayor Dr Umesh Gautam, and District Panchayat President Rashmi Patel. The program also witnessed the presence of beneficiaries and the general public. (ANI)

