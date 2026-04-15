Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): In a significant step towards addressing the pressing challenge of stubble burning, a large-scale field-level intervention under the project titled "Mitigation of Stubble Burning with Reduction in Cost of Paddy Cultivation by Solar/Electrically Powered Machines" is being implemented in Uttar Pradesh.

The project has been vetted and approved by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, with the start-up Vikalp (Alternative Farmtech Pvt. Ltd.).

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The project is being implemented with the active involvement of Vikalp (Alternative Farmtech Pvt. Ltd.), a startup working at the intersection of agriculture, clean energy, and rural livelihoods. Vikalp has designed and deployed climate-smart mechanisation solutions tailored for smallholder farmers, and in translating this project from concept to on-ground execution.

"This project represents a prestigious and pioneering effort to tackle one of India's most persistent agricultural and environmental challenges through a holistic, farmer-centric solution. It is piloting first-of-its-kind battery-powered E-Brushcutters for near-root paddy harvesting, along with solar threshers that convert stubble into chopped fodder--turning farm waste into value," said a statement from Vikalp.

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As part of the initiative, a distribution program of 100 Vikalp E-Brushcutters to selected farmers will be held on April 16 in Auraiya district.

"These machines provide an efficient, affordable, and environmentally responsible alternative to residue burning while reducing cultivation costs," the statement from Vikalp said.

The program will be attended by Hemochandra Singh, Chief Guest and former Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. Singh will also assess these technologies on the ground and explore similar interventions in the region, where smallholder systems face comparable challenges.

Other dignitaries expected to be present include the Director, Agriculture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and the Joint Director (Farm Machinery/Engineering), Agriculture Department, along with senior officials and stakeholders. (ANI)

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