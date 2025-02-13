Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at a thermocol factory in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, under the Katghar police station limits, officials said.

Fire tenders remain present at the spot, trying to douse the flames.

Also Read | Waqf Bill: Opposition MPs Claim 'Gurdwaras, Churches To Be Targeted Next by Parliamentary Panel' After Waqf Board Properties.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in a day, a fire broke out in a vacant hut near Harishchandra Marg in Sector 18 at the Prayagraj's Mahakumbh site.

Also Read | MCD Budget 2025-26 Meet: Municipal Corporation of Delhi Presents INR 17,000 Crore Budget for Next Financial Year.

According to the fire department, the blaze was doused by the personnel deployed by the administration, and no injuries have been reported till now.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)