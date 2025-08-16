UP CM Yogi Adityanath attended tribute meeting organized on the occasion of death anniversary of Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that the state cabinet has approved a new scholarship scheme under which five students from the state will be selected annually for higher education in the United Kingdom.

The announcement was made during a tribute meeting on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: ECI Slams Congress' AI-Generated Video Alleging Vote Theft, Calls It a 'Misleading' Attempt To Confuse Voters.

The British and UP governments will equally share the scholarship's cost. It has been named after Vajpayee to honour his legacy.

While addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, "Recently, the UP cabinet has taken a decision to select 5 students every year for higher education scholarships to Britain, with the British government covering half the cost and the UP government the other half. This scholarship is known as a prestigious scholarship in Britain. We dedicated it in the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. To carry on the memories of Atal Ji, the state government is working very dedicatedly."

Also Read | Janmashtami 2025: Joyful Celebrations Light Up Nainital; Children Shine in Krishna-Radha Attire (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister paid tribute at the statue of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan on his death anniversary.

CM Yogi recalled Vajpayee's towering contribution to Indian politics. On the same occasion, CM Yogi also offered floral tributes to freedom fighter and warrior queen Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi on her birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister said the former Prime Minister's six-decade-long political journey gave a new direction to Indian politics. He upheld India's core values and ideals, demonstrated the true model of development within the country, and ensured the honour of India and Bhartiyata on the global stage.

The Chief Minister also informed that the state government is moving swiftly on its plan to install a statue of Veerangana Avanti Bai Lodhi. He added that the government has consistently taken significant steps to honour and recognise women's power in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also said that the sacrifice and struggle of the great warrior of Bharat Mata will forever remain a source of inspiration, and heartfelt obeisance is offered at her feet.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Patel, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal and others were present. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)