Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in an event organised by the Uttar Pradesh government and the Embassy of Japan on Friday.

The event held important discussions about the emerging opportunities between the government of Uttar Pradesh and the Japan Embassy.

Ambassador of Japan Hiroshi Suzuki and Political Counsellor in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan Kentaro Orita, among others, were present at the event.

Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, approved the decision to offer family travel passes to contractual employees of the Transport Corporation as part of efforts to enhance the state's roadway system.

The state government's decision brought joy to the employees. This decision was made during the meeting of the Board of Directors, chaired by the Principal Secretary of the Transport Corporation, on October 18 and subsequently, a letter was issued, and the decision was recommended.

As a result of the decision, the Board of Directors has instructed the provision of this benefit to contractual employees.

Letters have now been dispatched to all regional managers, service managers, and assistant regional managers (depots), instructing them to implement this system. (ANI)

